DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0347 on Top Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. DogeCash has a market cap of $125,430.00 and $1,370.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00640082 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025762 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004096 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

