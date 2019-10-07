Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Chairman Sells $8,114,400.00 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.67. 71,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,963. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

