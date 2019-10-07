DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on DRDGOLD in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.75 price target for the company.

DRD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 164,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,749. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25 and a beta of -0.44. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.20.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,964,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

