Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DCAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 29,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,907. Dropcar has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative return on equity of 215.58% and a negative net margin of 158.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

About Dropcar

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

