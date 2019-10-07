Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 842 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 842 ($11.00).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Dunelm Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Dunelm Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £8,150 ($10,649.42). Also, insider Laura Carr acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £96,250 ($125,767.67). Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $13,956,000 over the last three months.

Shares of LON DNLM traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 839 ($10.96). 427,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 992 ($12.96). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 858.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 880.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

