DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,672,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $123,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $3,447,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in DXC Technology by 202.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

