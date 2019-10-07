Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.90, 549,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,365,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVAX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $254.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 781.10% and a negative return on equity of 304.71%. Dynavax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 564.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano purchased 16,667 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,484 shares in the company, valued at $355,452. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 28.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.