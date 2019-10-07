Dystem (DTEM) Trading Up 52.8% This Week

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Dystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last seven days, Dystem has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dystem has a total market cap of $6,851.00 and $264.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011268 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002894 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005379 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem Coin Profile

DTEM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 7,392,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,293,580 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio.

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

