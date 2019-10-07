eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. 3,132,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. eBay has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,663,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

