Edgeless (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and ABCC. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $6,426.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00193624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.01032971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, ABCC, HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.