eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 944,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.07. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Beth A. Brooke acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.24 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 99,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $10,378,523.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and sold 174,627 shares valued at $18,016,648. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1,540.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,644,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after acquiring an additional 127,807 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 12.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,222,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,205,000 after acquiring an additional 131,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 553,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.