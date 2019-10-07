Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches One Day Volume of $125,395.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.54 million and $125,395.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00703584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015560 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,936,446 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

