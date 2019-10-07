Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

EFC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 43.66 and a quick ratio of 43.66. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.