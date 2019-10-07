Encana (NYSE:ECA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ECA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Encana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

NYSE:ECA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,818,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,111,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. Encana has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Encana will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $276,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encana by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Encana by 193.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encana during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Encana during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

