Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $715.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will post $715.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $712.24 million and the highest is $720.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $457.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. 525,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. Energizer has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,246.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Bank grew its position in shares of Energizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Energizer by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Energizer by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,775,000 after buying an additional 428,192 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Energizer by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.