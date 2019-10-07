Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.62. 511,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,300. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock worth $3,242,453. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

