Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 73,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 567,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,499,000 after buying an additional 37,930 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,651,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,324,112. The stock has a market cap of $1,033.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.08.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

