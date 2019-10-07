Envirosuite (ASX:EVS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Envirosuite Ltd (ASX:EVS)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.33 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.33 ($0.23), approximately 1,435,598 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.36 ($0.26).

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.15.

About Envirosuite (ASX:EVS)

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells a technology platform. It offers environmental management software for environmental compliance, risk management, incident intelligence, impact modelling, source identification, blast management, and environmental intelligence. The company serves port operators, oil refineries, and government, as well as mining and wastewater industries.

