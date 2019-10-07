EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,972. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,251,986,000 after acquiring an additional 473,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,661,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,365,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194,083 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

