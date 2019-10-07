Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Down 5.1%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.32, 579,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 829,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Several research firms have commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Epizyme alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbourvest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $177,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $3,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 57.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 635,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 43,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.