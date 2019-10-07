EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. EPR Properties posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

EPR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.78. 316,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,970. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,717,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,980,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 250.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,506,000 after buying an additional 2,246,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after buying an additional 80,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

