Equal Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Mercatox and DDEX. Equal has a total market cap of $171,541.00 and approximately $9,163.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00193052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.01027516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091060 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,752,497 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.