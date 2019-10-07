Eterbase Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $545,421.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, LATOKEN, DDEX and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038574 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.05456141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,991,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinlim, CoinTiger, DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox, P2PB2B and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

