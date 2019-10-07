Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp set a $90.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. 2,287,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,259. Etsy has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $200,013.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock worth $923,477 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

