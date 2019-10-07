Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up to $55.82

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.49, but opened at $55.82. Etsy shares last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 2,287,426 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $259,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $200,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $923,477. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Etsy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 267.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

