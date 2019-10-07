EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Down 85.7% This Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $41,771.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 85.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00864559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00210267 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005824 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004267 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,049,039 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

