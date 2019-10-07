Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $187.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.72. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. Equities analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,613 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

