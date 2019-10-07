Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $279,770.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $4,848,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Fabrinet by 28.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fabrinet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 78.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,834. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

