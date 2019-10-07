FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

FBL Financial Group stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 21,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.70. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 7,084.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

