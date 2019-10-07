FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

FDX traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx has a twelve month low of $138.59 and a twelve month high of $239.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

