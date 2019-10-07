Fiii (FIII) Achieves Market Cap of $433,928.00

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Fiii has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Fiii has a total market cap of $433,928.00 and approximately $5,662.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00194376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01025309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii was first traded on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.