First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 352,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,587. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,822,000 after buying an additional 206,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after buying an additional 384,593 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,043,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,309,000 after buying an additional 267,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,173,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after buying an additional 193,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

