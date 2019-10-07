First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.17, 50,068 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 51,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

