FirstBlood Hits Market Cap of $7.90 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, OKEx and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $3,312.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00194073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01030406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028798 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090936 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

