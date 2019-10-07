FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLT. Raymond James assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

NYSE FLT traded up $8.42 on Wednesday, reaching $289.72. 555,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $304.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 152,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

