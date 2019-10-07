Fleetwood (ASX:FWD) Trading 2.6% Higher

Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.97 ($1.40) and last traded at A$1.97 ($1.40), 38,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 102,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.92 ($1.36).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fleetwood Company Profile (ASX:FWD)

Fleetwood Corporation Limited provides accommodation solutions, recreational vehicles, and parts and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of accommodation for affordable housing, education, and commercial markets; and operation of accommodation villages.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.