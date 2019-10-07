Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 5,313,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.84. Flex has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Flex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,418,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,182,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,925,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,822,000 after buying an additional 1,441,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,803,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 7,437,416 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,753,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,906,000 after buying an additional 240,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,331,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after buying an additional 1,223,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

