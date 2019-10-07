Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,621. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 million, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $100.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Anthony Jr. Hayden purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $156,978. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 508.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

