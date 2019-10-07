Flowchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $513,108.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $513,108.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00037212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038422 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.05481745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001081 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

