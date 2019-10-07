Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 674,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,706. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 385,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after acquiring an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 275,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.