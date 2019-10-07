Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLY. Compass Point set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 117,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,850. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $627.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 300.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.