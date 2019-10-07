Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) shares rose 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 559,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 496% from the average daily volume of 93,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

FELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Foresight Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $226.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. Analysts expect that Foresight Energy LP will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

