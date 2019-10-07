Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

FOSL stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 1,059,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,099. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Fossil Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fossil Group news, insider Darren E. Hart acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $986,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,436.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

