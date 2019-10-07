Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after acquiring an additional 643,494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 483.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 105,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 58.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 773.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,096. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

