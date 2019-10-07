Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

RESI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 112,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $626.00 million, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.28. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.66 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,282. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

