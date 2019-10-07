Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price objective on Frontline and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised Frontline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Frontline has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.26.

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,809. Frontline has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -73.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

