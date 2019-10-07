Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.73. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Get Future Fintech Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Future Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.