GameCredits Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinrail, Bittrex and Poloniex. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.26 million and $16,101.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00704306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015653 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000682 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, BitBay, YoBit, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.