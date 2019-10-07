Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Garibaldi Resources Corp (CVE:GGI) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.76, approximately 40,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 176,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of $201.12 million and a PE ratio of -44.00.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGI)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the E&L project, which is located at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

