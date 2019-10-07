GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) PT Raised to $71.00

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of GLIBA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.15. 375,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. GCI Liberty has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.36.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 83.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,188,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

